Over 45 Girls benefit from empowering ‘Kickin’ Conversations’ activity hosted by SBM Offshore Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – GEORGETOWN, Guyana – SBM Offshore Guyana successfully hosted its inaugural ‘Kickin’ Conversations’ mentorship session with the beneficiaries of its Women in Football Development Programme, executed in partnership with the Vurlon Mills Football Academy. The event which took place on March 28, brought together over 45 young female athletes along with their six coaches, offering them a unique opportunity to engage directly with esteemed women professionals of the SBM Offshore Guyana team.

The session featured motivational talks and interactive sessions led by SBM Offshore Guyana female employees, who covered a range of empowering topics. Onecia Johnson, the Human Resources Manager, presented on the topic ‘Never stop learning’. Karla Coimbra, Operations Manager for the Prosperity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel discussed how ‘Loving what you do is a Legitimate Career Goal’. Dr. Shivon Lewis-Isles, Health and Industrial Hygiene Advisor, spoke about how ‘Failure is Also Progress’. Tanisha Selby, Instrument and Controls Engineer, advised on ‘Investing in Valuable Relationships,’ and Narima Rodrigues, Category Buyer, highlighted the importance of ‘Aligning Time Spent with What is Important to You’.

In addition to the mentoring sessions, participants had the opportunity to share their views, personal experiences and career paths in the oil and gas industry, as well as those outside of the industry. Further, the young athletes enjoyed creative and artistic activities like painting, spoken word poetry, and live music performances.

Senior Coach attached to the Vurlon Mills Football Academy, Ms. Sheron Abrams, expressed her gratitude, stating, “I would like to give a hearty round of applause and gratitude to everyone who took part in making today’s occasion a special one, the SBM Offshore Guyana management and everyone in attendance for coming out today and helping to make this event a huge success.”

In her closing remarks, Ms. Johnson reflected on the day’s achievements and the importance of having a plan, saying, “I want to encourage you, everything that you do, ensure you have a plan. Ensure it adds value, ensure it’s meaningful to yourself, to your life and even to your future generations.”

The Women in Football Development Programme is designed to teach football skills and empower young girls by exposing them to a range of potential career paths, mentorship and all the other positive benefits derived from participating in football. The programme aims to foster confidence and ambition in the participants, equipping them with the skills necessary to succeed in any endeavour they choose to pursue.

For more information about the Vurlon Mills Football Academy and its initiatives, please contact Mr. Vurlon Mills at 613-1361 or Marisha Fernandes at 600-3332.