Football is in a quagmire

HEAR ME OUT!

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The football scene in Guyana finds itself in a quagmire—not the comical character Glen Quagmire from Family Guy, mind you.

I’m speaking about the real challenges facing football in Guyana and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), which seems to be using its KFC Elite League as a facade to conceal the sport’s underlying issues.

I’m referring to the insufficient investment from the Government of Guyana in football and the dire shortage of adequate facilities across the country hindering the game’s development.

Whether you’re a football enthusiast or not, it’s hard to deny that the state of football in Guyana has been declining, exacerbated further by the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and its Member Associations are grappling with a shortage of facilities for the beautiful game.

This struggle was highlighted by the announcement that the country’s National Football Team, the Golden Jaguars, will have to host their June 11th “home” game in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Belize in Barbados.

This situation is undeniably a national embarrassment, particularly considering that issues surrounding the poor condition of the National Track and Field Centre at Edinburgh have been well-documented since its opening in 2015.

To provide context, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, under President Irfaan Ali’s administration, has allocated $13,405,300,000 to the sports sector.

In 2020, out of the Ministry’s $2.7 billion budget, $805.3 million was allocated to sports.

The following year, in 2021, the sports sector received an allocation of $1.5 billion from the national budget.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh underlined that of this amount, $915.5 million was earmarked for enhancing community grounds nationwide, with plans to transform them into parks and establish premium, multi-purpose sports facilities meeting international standards in Regions Two, Six, and 10.

In 2022, the sports budget increased to $2.2 billion, with $250 million designated for the ongoing enhancement of community grounds throughout the country.

By 2023, the Ministry of Sport saw a significant boost in its budget, reaching $4.3 billion, as disclosed by Dr Singh during the presentation of the National Budget.

This year marks a milestone for the sports sector, receiving its largest-ever allocation of $4.6 billion dedicated to advancing sports in Guyana.

Within this allocation, $1 billion is earmarked for ongoing ground upgrades nationwide, while $957 million is allocated for the continued construction of multi-purpose sports halls in Regions 1, 3, 7, 8, and 9, alongside multi-purpose sports facilities in Regions 2 and 10.

Despite the apparent increase in Ground Enhancement funds as reflected in records, the stark reality remains: there is a severe lack of facilities, particularly in Regions 3, 4, 6, and 10, capable of accommodating football.

Aside from the GFF Elite League and school football, which are sustained partly by the efforts of organizations like the Petra Organisation and New Era Entertainment, football opportunities are scarce in Guyana, and this isn’t solely the fault of the GFF.

In January, President Ali convened with members of the Golden Jaguars at State House, expressing his government’s steadfast backing for the nation’s endeavour to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, affirming, “We will be rallying a new wave of energy and support around you.”

However, I regret to convey that Guyana’s prospects for World Cup qualification are bleak, at least in the foreseeable future.

Why?

It appears that President Ali and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport are diverging in their approaches to football and the development of community grounds.

I challenge anyone reading this to locate a single public ground in Georgetown and Linden that meets the basic FIFA requirements for senior football. The truth is, there aren’t any. So, why are we harbouring dreams of World Cup qualification and aspirations when we struggle to provide the fundamental necessities for the game in Guyana?

Interestingly, the Government of Guyana might be the only entity in CARICOM that doesn’t financially support any league football. Unlike in Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, St. Lucia, and numerous other countries, where league football receives government backing, the GFF’s Elite League doesn’t receive any funding from the ruling administration.

We’re seeing massive construction for cricket, and a commitment by President Ali to support the West Indies, but, what about football in Guyana?

It’s a striking reality that there’s a larger audience for domestic football compared to domestic cricket in Guyana.

Additionally, there’s a higher participation rate in football than cricket. Despite football being the world’s most popular sport, it receives minimal support from the Guyanese Government.

It’s a common practice for top-league clubs to receive grants from the governing administration elsewhere. So, what’s preventing this from happening in Guyana?

However, this doesn’t absolve the GFF of responsibility for the local state of the game.

The GFF Executive Committee may attempt to deflect criticism by highlighting the Elite League, but the reality is that it’s the only offering for senior football in Guyana, and that’s not a cause for celebration.

There’s still significant room for improvement in terms of the Elite League’s marketability. However, it’s challenging to achieve much when the league is being played at an incomplete facility due to the lack of suitable playing venues.