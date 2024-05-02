President Ali leads call of Regional Leader for renegotiation of CPL contract

Kaieteur Sports – CARICOM leaders and cricket stakeholders are advocating for the renegotiation of contractual arrangements between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and organizers of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

These calls arose during the recent CARICOM cricket Symposium held in Trinidad and Tobago, attended by President Irfaan Ali, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Junior, and officials from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

The current CPL contract spans 50 years, with the tournament set to embark on its 12th edition this summer, leaving 38 years remaining on the agreement.

Discussions during the Symposium hinted at the potential for increased financial benefits once the current contract undergoes revision and renegotiation.

According to CPL boss Pete Russell, who is also a member of the CPL Management team, while the tournament has disbursed over US$27.7 million to its players over an 11-year period, it has amassed cumulative losses of approximately US$40 million.

He further stated that CWI has received roughly close to US$17 million in sanction fees over the same 12-year span, positioning CPL as CWI’s largest domestic commercial partner.

Russell emphasized that the 5-week-long tournament incurs an annual cost of US$25 million to operate, with CWI bearing no risks or costs as the Franchises cover all expenses.

He highlighted that this arrangement places no financial strain or burdens on the territorial boards or CWI.

However, West Indies legend Sir Clive Lloyd raised questions at the Symposium regarding the necessity of signing a 50-year contract. He expressed bewilderment about what a board would negotiate for such a prolonged deal.

Sir Lloyd suggested that renegotiating the contract could provide the West Indies with more leverage, particularly regarding player compensation, potentially attracting more Windies players to participate in the tournament.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley demanded to see the actual contract, arguing that it is “Unequally yoked” and should not be binding for 50 years.

President Ali highlighted the need to reassess the state of West Indies cricket, noting its decline compared to its illustrious past.

He commended the CPL for its contribution to the development of West Indies cricket and its players, stressing the importance of leveraging and expanding upon this opportunity to propel West Indies cricket into its finest era of franchise cricket.

In outlining his strategies for the ongoing advancement of West Indies cricket during the Symposium, President Ali proposed the establishment of a Regional T20 tournament, akin to the now-defunct Champions League T20 Tournament.

He believes such an initiative could address not only the challenges faced by the CPL but also other issues plaguing the cricket landscape.

President Ali disclosed that discussions are underway regarding a potential new regional T20 tournament involving CWI and CPL. He sees this as an opportunity to bolster and redefine the game’s image and offerings.

“In Guyana, we are working with the West Indies Cricket Board, CPL, and the ICC to launch a new product for the region that will position the region in the global market: The World Premier League. We are hoping that it will replace what used to be the Champions League,” the President said.

Meanwhile, CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe expressed his belief that the CPL may not be the most effective avenue for nurturing grassroots cricket.

Instead, he suggested the possibility of a Regional T20 tournament exclusively for West Indies players, slated for 2025.