Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Four men robbed after attending Burna Boy Show

May 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Four men were robbed at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown early Thursday morning by three  men on bicycles while returning home from the ‘Burna Boy Show’.

According to reports, among the victims was a 41-year-old man of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He was robbed of a gold chain valued at US$1000, along with $150,000 Guyana Currency. Another victim, a 31-year-old Office Clerk residing in D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, was robbed of an iPhone 12 valued at GY$100,000, a 5-pennyweight gold chain, and GY$40,000 cash.

The perpetrators also targeted a 25-year-old unemployed female from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who was robbed of a 3-pennyweight gold ring valued at GY$45,000. Additionally, a 34-year-old Quality Assurance Officer, also from D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, was robbed of a 12 R One Plus cellphone valued at GY$120,000 and GY$6,000.

Investigations into the incident revealed that the victims had just disembarked from their vehicle and were about to enter a yard at D’Urban Backlands when the three suspects approached them from the western direction. The suspects swiftly demanded the victims’  said valuables, with one suspect specifically targeting the female, coercing her to surrender her bag. The assailants proceeded to strip the other victims of their cash and possessions before making their escape on bicycles. No arrest was made and investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THEM PIMPING OUT GUYANA.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bowlers dominate as Jaguars, Piranhas clinch T10 Blast wins

Bowlers dominate as Jaguars, Piranhas clinch T10 Blast wins

May 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Some excellent bowling from left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and the young Ashmead Nedd, gave their teams crucial wins as yesterday’s round of the GCB T10 Blast...
Read More
Andre Fletcher smashes unbeaten 84 as West Indies A extend dominance to take 3-1 lead against Nepal

Andre Fletcher smashes unbeaten 84 as West Indies...

May 03, 2024

Official Anthem for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ‘Out of this World’, released by Sean Paul and Kes

Official Anthem for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup...

May 03, 2024

ICC bans Devon Thomas for five years under Anti-Corruption Code

ICC bans Devon Thomas for five years under...

May 03, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship to crown champions this weekend

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship to...

May 03, 2024

Nine newly trained teachers are now equipped to assist with FIFA F4S programme

Nine newly trained teachers are now equipped to...

May 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]