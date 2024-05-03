Four men robbed after attending Burna Boy Show

Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Four men were robbed at D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown early Thursday morning by three men on bicycles while returning home from the ‘Burna Boy Show’.
According to reports, among the victims was a 41-year-old man of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He was robbed of a gold chain valued at US$1000, along with $150,000 Guyana Currency. Another victim, a 31-year-old Office Clerk residing in D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, was robbed of an iPhone 12 valued at GY$100,000, a 5-pennyweight gold chain, and GY$40,000 cash.
The perpetrators also targeted a 25-year-old unemployed female from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who was robbed of a 3-pennyweight gold ring valued at GY$45,000. Additionally, a 34-year-old Quality Assurance Officer, also from D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, was robbed of a 12 R One Plus cellphone valued at GY$120,000 and GY$6,000.
Investigations into the incident revealed that the victims had just disembarked from their vehicle and were about to enter a yard at D’Urban Backlands when the three suspects approached them from the western direction. The suspects swiftly demanded the victims’ said valuables, with one suspect specifically targeting the female, coercing her to surrender her bag. The assailants proceeded to strip the other victims of their cash and possessions before making their escape on bicycles. No arrest was made and investigations are ongoing.
