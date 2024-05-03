‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship to crown champions this weekend

Latest update May 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
May 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The excitement will reach its peak this Sunday (May 5) as fans eagerly await the climactic showdown in the One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football championship. Who will reign supreme as the champions of the sand? Will it be the dynamic Young Gunners or the formidable Hi Flyers claiming the 2024 Men’s title? Or could the undefeated Speightland Ladies thwart the aspirations of Hururu Stars for the championship crown?
The final showdown is set to unfold at the PPP-C Office compound in Linden. The stakes are high as the competition culminates with the crowning of its champions.
In a battle of skill and determination, the Hi Flyers Football team will clash with the Young Gunners, vying for the grand prize of $1,000,000 and the prestigious trophy. Even the runners-up will not leave empty-handed, securing a respectable $500,000 in prize money.
Meanwhile, in recent developments coming out from the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation coordinating unit; Team Platinum has been disqualified from the tournament, awarding automatic third-place position to MS Ballers, following Team Platinum’s misconduct during a semi-final clash. As a result of this disqualification, MS Ballers has already secured the third-place cash prize of $200,000. This unexpected turn of events leads to an exhibition match between MS Ballers and Hururu.
The grand finale kicks off at 7:00 pm, featuring Aroaima Ladies facing off against Rockstone Women for the Queen’s third-place trophy. At 8:00 pm, all eyes will be on the showdown between Speightland Women and Hururu Women, battling for the first-place trophy and a cash prize of $400,000. Tournament runner-up will claim $200,000, while third and fourth place finishers secure $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.
The tournament is organised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation under the One Guyana brand, with the support of Bakewell and other prominent entities.
