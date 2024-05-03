ICC bans Devon Thomas for five years under Anti-Corruption Code

SportsMax – The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced yesterday that they have imposed a five-year period of ineligibility from all cricket on West Indies player Devon Thomas.

The 34-year-old, who has represented the West Indies in one Test, 21 ODIs and 12 T20Is, accepted breaching seven counts of the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Thomas was provisionally suspended for corruption on May 23, 2023 when he was slapped with the following seven charges:

Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code – contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the SLC Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Article 2.4.6 of the SLC Code – failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

Article 2.4.7 of the SLC Code – obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation into Corrupt Conduct, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.4.4 of the ECB Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.4.4 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, without unnecessary delay, full details of an approach or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct in relation to the CPL 2021.

Article 2.4.2 of the CPL Code – failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or benefit (a) that he knew or should have known was made in order to procure a breach of the CPL Code, or (b) could have brought the player or the game of cricket into disrepute.

The “period of ineligibility,” as the ICC called it in yesterday’s release, is backdated to when he was provisionally suspended last May.

ICC also ruled that “the last 18 months of the period of ineligibility would be suspended.”

“Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions. He therefore knew what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues,” said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit in the release.

“This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly,” he added.