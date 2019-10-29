Latest update October 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

High tide hits coastal Guyana

Oct 29, 2019

High tides have been devastating coastal Guyana. Families living near the shore are struggling to keep their belongings from being damaged by water that has breached the shore.

This yard in Mahaicony was completely covered by water

Flooding in central Parika

The water at Mahaicony reached the road, leaving commuters to worry about whether they’d be able to travel through the community

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has ramped up works, with contractors along certain points at the Mahaicony foreshore.
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure had spearheaded efforts, prior to the predicted flooding, to pile thousands of tonnes of rocks for the construction of a rock armour from Dantzig to Fairfield. This is because that area had been severely affected by the tides earlier this month.

Overtopping was also observed in Georgetown, at the Kitty seawall
Credit: Fidal Bassier

Aerial view of flooding at Dantzig
Credit: REEL Guyana

A&S General Contractors and BK International are two of the contractors who assisted with efforts.
Recent operations in Mahaicony have been extensive, but it seems as though those efforts did not provide a substantial relief for those communities, this time around.
The spring tides will run from October 25 to October 30.
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been packing a series of supplies to hand out to families in affected areas. Director General, Kester Craig, said that the body is continuing to improve its response and preparedness across Guyana with the use of technology.
In Georgetown, the CDC is monitoring overtopping. The body is asking persons to report areas where breaches in sea defence and overtopping of waves occur to them.
Attention is also being paid to Parika, Windsor Forest and other coastal communities, where some overtopping has put them in a state of unease.

 

 

