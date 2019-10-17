ICE arrests Guyanese sex accused after New York sanctuary laws let him loose twice

On Wednesday, October 9, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Grachowe Harrichand, 43, for deportation.

Harrichand, a Guyanese national, was previously ordered removed from the U.S, but was twice released from local law enforcement custody with an active detainer due to New York City’s sanctuary policies.

This time around, it seems, ICE has picked him up and is not releasing him until department.

According to ICE, on March 6, 2019, Harrichand was arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) for the charges of sexual abuse– contact with victims younger than 13, sexual abuse; sexual contact with person younger than 14 years-old, sexual abuse; subjected another person to sex contact without consent, forcible touching: touch sexual/intimate parts of another person, act in manner to injure a child less than 17 years-old, and aggravated harassment.

Deportation officers lodged a detainer with local authorities in New York.

On June 3, Harrichand pleaded guilty to Act In Manner Injure Child, and was sentenced to six months in custody.

ICE said that NY City did not honour the detainer order and Harrichand was released from the custody of the New York City Department of Correction (NYCDOC).

On July 5, Harrichand was again arrested by the NYPD for the charges of sexual abuse; subjecting another person to sex contact without consent; forcible touching; act in manner injurious to a child less than 17 years-old, and harassment.

Again, deportation officers lodged a detainer with the NYCDOC, but it was not honoured and he was later released from custody.

Those charges are currently pending.

On Oct 9, deportation officers arrested him in South Richmond Hill, New York.

With a final order of removal in place from 2004, he is currently detained in ICE custody, pending his removal to Guyana.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens.

The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody.

ICE complained that when law enforcement agencies fail to honour immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines its ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission.

Congress has established no process, requirement, or expectation directing ICE to seek a judicial warrant from already overburdened federal courts before taking custody of an alien on civil immigration violations.

“This idea is simply a figment created by those who wish to undermine immigration enforcement and excuse the ill-conceived practices of sanctuary jurisdictions that put politics before public safety.”

ICE said that when law enforcement agencies don’t honour ICE detainers, these individuals, who often have significant criminal histories, are released onto the street, presenting a potential public safety threat.

“When ICE Fugitive Operations officers have to go out into the community to proactively locate these criminal aliens, regardless of the precautions they take, it needlessly puts our personnel and potentially innocent bystanders in harm’s way.”

ICE said that it refuses to back down.