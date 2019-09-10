RCC hosts workshop in observance of World Literacy Day

The Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) yesterday held a Child Rights and Literacy Workshop in observance of World Literacy Day in the conference room of the East Coast Demerara, Grand Coastal Inn.

Students from a few secondary schools on the East Coast, their teachers, commissioners of the RCC and Former Minister of Education Dr. Rupert Roopnarine were all a part of the audience.

Nicole Cole, a commissioner of the RCC, during her brief remarks encouraged the audience to learn a second language and not limit themselves to just English. She also noted that 2019 is the year of indigenous languages and that they should learn a bit from their Indigenous brothers and sisters.

“I want to encourage everyone here to learn another language. Guyana seated in South America, is strategically located. We have Suriname the Dutch, we have Brazil the Portuguese and then we have Venezuela the Spanish. It is important for us not to be boxed in by one language,” She said.

“With regards to the high influx of migration and the many Spanish speakers coming into the country, it is important that we be able to communicate with them,” she said.

The students were encouraged to learn a second language when they leave secondary school and go on to further their studies.

At the event, a number of young people recited poems and expounded after each recital. They highlighted themes in the pieces as well as the characters and their struggles and perseverance and how all of those instances can be applied to everyday life.

There was also the distribution of awards. Jeremy Fraser copped the Best Camper Award as he acquired the most votes in the aspect of being the most fun, helpful and rounded person. Ian Henry copped the Youth Ambassador of the year prize.

Both young men expressed their honour and humbleness to have such awards bestowed upon them and said they will continue to work to not only better themselves but also the young people around them.

Also speaking at the event yesterday was Dr Vidya Persaud who had a lot of empowering things to say. Indeed she captivated the audience’s attention. She noted that more emphasis should be placed on young people not only attending school but staying in school.

Provisions should also be made for them to have opportunities that stretch beyond their secondary education, she said. “I want to say to you, never stop learning and young ladies who taught you about limiting yourself? You are… limitless,” she advised.

In closing she urged them to share the gift of learning and being literate, never say never, and never use age as a barrier to learning.

Dr. Rupert Roopnarine was brief in his remarks. He echoed all the others who spoke before him but added that he was looking forward to seeing what was slated to be imparted to the youths in attendance would bear fruit and be applied accordingly.

A history lesson was given on the evolution of the word literacy and how its meaning was changed and added to over the years. “Literacy is about the acquisition of the instrument for the accessing of information, it is the skill of reading and writing,” he explained.

Dr. Roopnarine said that the application of the skill is very important as that determines how the information would be used. Literacy is also the greatest enabler of the delivery of education. He ended on the note that the students should take this seriously and also share their knowledge with others.

There was a short break and the audience were allowed to walk around and view the artwork and books displayed from the personal collection of Amar Panday, a Leadership Advocate and Motivational Speaker attached to the RCC.

After the break, the chairs were put into a circle and interactive sessions were set in motion. The entire gathering was allowed to spend the rest of the day learning and sharing experiences all in the aim of promoting literacy.

World Literacy is observed globally every year to raise awareness and remind people of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights