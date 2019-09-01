Speedboat mysteriously disappears from under nose of Essequibo farmer

A Melville Village, Wakanaam, Essequibo River farmer got the shock of his life recently when he returned from his farm, to find that his speedboat had disappeared.

It had been tied close to his farm.

Mohamed Kalam said that he was working on his farm for a few hours and was in the act of fetching some farm produce to the boat.

He almost had a heart attack when he arrived at that location. He said that on arriving at the edge of the water, all he saw was rippling waves in the area, which indicated that boat had left moments before.

The man said that while working on the farm, he had heard the revving of a boat engine, but did not pay attention since many speedboats would normally traverse the area. He said that the person/persons who stole his boat would have had to ‘hotwire’ the vessel since he had walked with the keys in his pocket.

Kalam is desperately trying to recover his 17-foot with its 40-horse power single engine.

The farmer said it is the only transport he has to move his produce to the market locations in Essequibo. He’s offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to him recovering the vessel and engine.