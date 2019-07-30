Mahdia Town Council advertises for new Town Clerk

Weeks after firing its town clerk, 21-year-old Hakeem Wong, the Mahdia Town Council is looking for someone to replace him. This was evident through several notices in the daily newspaper advertising for the post.

Wong who was hired although he did not meet the requirements for the post was fired on June 27, last, upon a majority vote by the council at a meeting.

The council had written to Wong telling him that it had lost confidence in his ability to execute the functions of his office.

The Mahdia Town Council, nevertheless, is looking for suitably qualified persons to fill the post. The preferred candidate must have a Degree in Public Management or related discipline together with thee years relevant managerial work experience.

The town council will also consider candidates with a Diploma in Public Management, or a related discipline with five years managerial experience.

Wong, who happens to be the stepson of Mahdia businessman, Roger Hinds, was hired on April 1, last, to be the Town Clerk of that brand-new town. Within days, he was clashing with the council, and with Mayor David Adams.

It was not long before the Local Government Commission was asked to intervene.

Wong reportedly claimed that he was targeted because he was young and that he was an East Indian. The Mayor and Town Councillors of Mahdia, Region Eight, has refuted allegations that race or youth influenced the decision to terminate the services of Wong who has since insisted that he will challenge the decision.