Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

T&T insists non-interference in Guyana politics

Jul 24, 2019 News 0

NEWSDAY – The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is insisting on a stance on non-interference in the political impasse in Guyana.

Minister in the T&T Attorney General’s Office Fitzgerald Hinds

Minister in the Attorney General’s Office, Fitzgerald Hinds, said this at a briefing at his ministry yesterday.
The CCJ in June ordered fresh elections after the Guyana Government lost a no-confidence vote last November. The Guyana Opposition has alleged foot-dragging and implored CARICOM (Caribbean Community) voices to condemn an alleged “creeping dictatorship.”
Saying polls are due by September, the Opposition complained it will take a year to clean the voters’ list, amid an impasse over the chairmanship of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
However Hinds said, “Our position on Venezuela highlighted our foreign affairs position generally. We do not get involved in the internal affairs of another state.”
He said in Guyana the matter has gone to the highest court, the CCJ, which has pronounced on it.
“They are engaged in a process resolving their issues (and) we are quite happy with that.
“I don’t know what the Prime Minister of TT or the Minister of Foreign Affairs might say to the matter but for my own part as a minister, I am just happy to see the people of Guyana apparently resolving their issue. That’s good enough for me. We have enough here (TT) to deal with, including this burgeoning crime problem.”

More in this category

Sports

West Indies “A” make three changes ahead of first “Test” against India “A”

West Indies “A” make three changes ahead of first “Test”...

Jul 24, 2019

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies “A” have been forced to make a number of last-minute changes to their squad for the first “Test” against India “A”, starting today at the Vivian...
Read More
West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s 2019 holiday camp

West Indian past cricketers to conduct DCC’s...

Jul 24, 2019

President Granger 74th Birthday Anniversary RHTYSC Patron’s Fund shares out over $1.5M worth of bicycles, schools bags, cricket gears

President Granger 74th Birthday Anniversary...

Jul 24, 2019

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre supports Spooner, Algoo

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre supports...

Jul 24, 2019

NSC, Guyana Table Tennis Association Them Young Table Tennis camp underway

NSC, Guyana Table Tennis Association Them Young...

Jul 24, 2019

Guinness Football continues tonight at Berlin Tarmac in Charlestown

Guinness Football continues tonight at Berlin...

Jul 24, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Me nah live yah!

    Meh shame bad! Meh so shame that meh mek wan decision. Meh decide that meh giving up meh Guyanese citizenship. When the... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019