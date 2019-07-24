No Bids Submitted For National Parks Commission Project.

Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

On the agenda at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday there was a project for the National Parks Commission for the Rehabilitation of Enclosures and Exhibits for Birds at the Zoological Parks, however this project received no bids.
The cages at the Guyana Zoo are in dire need of repairs however it seems that not a single contractor was willing to take on the job.
A few notable projects for which bids were opened were, Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Supply and Delivery of Uniform Materials- Uniform Related Materials- Ready Made Uniforms Lots 1-6, Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation for the Construction of Foundation for a Batch Mix Asphalt Plant and the Ministry of Education Review of the Governance and Coordination Mechanism for the Technical and Vocational Training of Sub-sector Guyana.

Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Supply and Delivery of Uniform Materials- Uniform Related Materials- Ready Made Uniforms Lots 1-6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Construction of Foundation for a Batch Mix Asphalt Plant

 

 

Ministry of Education
Review of the Governance and Coordination Mechanism for the Technical and Vocational Training of Sub-sector Guyana

 

 

Review and Enhancement of the Continuing Education and Second Chance Programmes

 

 

Development of a Natural Hazard Risk Profile for the Education Sector

 

 

 

Consultants for Development and Piloting of a Natural School Safety Programme

 

 

Ministry of Finance
Procurement of IT Equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Civil Aviation Authority
Preparation of a Civil Aviation Master Plan

 

 

 

Audit Office of Guyana
Supply and Delivery of Desktops and Laptops

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Building –Manchester Building-Berbice

 

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency- SCCYS
Rewiring of Building Phase 4, National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of a Washroom, National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrasturcture
Feasibility Study, Design and Construction Supervision for the Rehabilitation of the Charity Market Wharf, Charity, Region 2.

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Sections of Essequibo Coast Public Roads

 

 

 

Construction of Joinery Shop

 

 

 

 

 

Reconstruction of Bella Dam Main Access Bridge, WCD, Region 3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New 2019