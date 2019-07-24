No Bids Submitted For National Parks Commission Project.

Latest update July 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
On the agenda at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday there was a project for the National Parks Commission for the Rehabilitation of Enclosures and Exhibits for Birds at the Zoological Parks, however this project received no bids.
The cages at the Guyana Zoo are in dire need of repairs however it seems that not a single contractor was willing to take on the job.
A few notable projects for which bids were opened were, Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs Supply and Delivery of Uniform Materials- Uniform Related Materials- Ready Made Uniforms Lots 1-6, Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation for the Construction of Foundation for a Batch Mix Asphalt Plant and the Ministry of Education Review of the Governance and Coordination Mechanism for the Technical and Vocational Training of Sub-sector Guyana.
Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs
Supply and Delivery of Uniform Materials- Uniform Related Materials- Ready Made Uniforms Lots 1-6
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Construction of Foundation for a Batch Mix Asphalt Plant
Ministry of Education
Review of the Governance and Coordination Mechanism for the Technical and Vocational Training of Sub-sector Guyana
Review and Enhancement of the Continuing Education and Second Chance Programmes
Development of a Natural Hazard Risk Profile for the Education Sector
Consultants for Development and Piloting of a Natural School Safety Programme
Ministry of Finance
Procurement of IT Equipment
Civil Aviation Authority
Preparation of a Civil Aviation Master Plan
Audit Office of Guyana
Supply and Delivery of Desktops and Laptops
Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of Building –Manchester Building-Berbice
Ministry of the Presidency- SCCYS
Rewiring of Building Phase 4, National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue
Construction of a Washroom, National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Ministry of Public Infrasturcture
Feasibility Study, Design and Construction Supervision for the Rehabilitation of the Charity Market Wharf, Charity, Region 2.
Rehabilitation of Sections of Essequibo Coast Public Roads
Construction of Joinery Shop
Reconstruction of Bella Dam Main Access Bridge, WCD, Region 3
