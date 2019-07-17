Psychiatric patient gets 20 years for killing son, 8

Sonia King, who admitted about a month ago to killing her eight-year-old son, by suffocating him with a bed sheet, was yesterday sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the crime. The custodial sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara.

King, who said she was sorry, when asked to explain by the Judge what might have caused her to kill her own child responded, “It’s hurting me.” In turn, Justice Singh told her, “I’m hurting too,” as he tried to probe her for an answer.

Formerly of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, King was initially indicted for the murder of her eight-year-old son, Emanuel King, which occurred on February 21, 2016 at their home.

State Prosecutor Teriq Mohamed had previously told the court that Sonia King said in caution statement, “I just holding him down. (He) was kicking up with he foot. I hold the sheet there until he stop moving and then I go and call Robert (Emanuel’s father) and tell he I kill Emanuel.”

While her lawyer Mark Conway asked the court to show mercy, Prosecutor Mohamed asked the court to impose a sentence that would reflect the serious nature of the offence. The prosecutor disclosed that the child’s death has left his father traumatised.

During her address to the court, Sonia King continuously said that she was sorry. But Justice Singh responded, “You could say sorry all you want. This was your son, you needed to protect him,” before handing down the jail sentence. Sonia King is presently undergoing psychiatric treatment. While in jail, she has been pursuing classes in hairdressing.

According to reports, King, who was pregnant at the time, had first told the police that her son succumbed after falling from a tree earlier that day. But she later gave a formal statement to investigators where she confessed to strangling the child with a bed sheet.