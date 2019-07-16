Govt.’s disregard for CCJ Ruling… Int’l community is now on trial-Opposition Leader

Guyana has found itself in a full-fledged constitutional crisis, said Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo. Now all eyes will be on the international community to see how it will treat with the “caretaker” APNU+AFC Government.

Speaking to the media at his Church Street Office, yesterday, Jagdeo said that the nation is quite aware at this point, that the administration will continue to defy the rulings of the court.

Jagdeo reminded that the government has officially stated that it intends to hold Cabinet meetings even though the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that the No-Confidence Motion was successfully passed on December 21, last. As a result of that ruling, Cabinet is expected to resign with immediate effect.

Jagdeo then stated that the people on trial now will be the international community. The PPP General Secretary questioned whether the members of the international community are prepared to accept the unambiguous judgment of the CCJ which states that elections have to be held in three months, that the government is in caretaker mode, and that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is also required to comply with the holding of elections within the three month timeframe.

The Opposition Leader stressed that it would be incumbent on the international community to alter the manner in which it engages the administration in light of the ruling. He also expects that the international community would urge the government to respect the CCJ’s judgment.

Jagdeo also said that the business community which has released a statement calling for respect for the CCJ ruling must also treat with the government in a similar fashion.

In addition, the PPP General Secretary disclosed that he met with the Secretary General of CARICOM, Irwin LaRocque, and expressed his intention to have the CCJ ruling sent to all the heads of the member states.

The Opposition Leader said that this move is being pursued to ensure that doctored versions of the ruling are not fed to the CARICOM members.