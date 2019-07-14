Latest update July 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Young and vibrant Guyanese launches new “Coily” hair app

STEMGuyana in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, will soon launch a global mobile app testing service to meet the needs of US, UK and Canadian app development companies.

Minister Cathy Huges posing with Coily team

Services will include market research and analysis, focus group research, UI and functionality testing and local product launches.
“App testing and Marketing are very costly functions in ABC countries and very often developers are forced to launch without the critical feedback needed from users to help them to identify, debug and improve their apps before launching in major markets.
“Consequently, many apps fail or fall short of expectations of users, resulting in very high failure rates”, said STEMGuyana co-founder Karen Abrams.
“We believe that Guyana is unique in its proximity to large targeted international markets, its English speaking population, its access to foreign products and programming making consumers knowledgeable, access to STEMGuyana’s large network of technology youth that are currently strengthening their STEM skills across Guyana, and its large diaspora in most targeted countries.
Abrams added that the high cost of data and limited phone (storage) resources, make Guyana a perfect testing ground, since only the very best apps will survive rigorous testing, exhaustive marketing and Guyana’s selective customer base.”
Asha Christian, STEMGuyana’s co-Founder and founder of the Coily Hair app, soon to be tested and launched in Guyana, stated that when the team pitched the idea of testing in Guyana, she immediately jumped on the opportunity.
The Coily Hair Mobile app allows users with similar hair types to rate and review ethnic Hair products. It allows local hairstylists to market their services to local customers and visitors to Guyana who live or work in their communities and it allows large and small hair products manufacturers to expand their markets of highly rated products globally.
Essentially, using our platform, quality (hair) product sales can grow both locally and internationally quickly, we believe that all these services will benefit both local and international customers.”
Additionally, the Coily team plans to debug and update the features of the Coily app based on learnings from the Guyana launch test.
“After Guyana, we will launch in the rest of the Caribbean before our major US launch,” stated the young co-founder, Asha.
“Launching in Guyana will save us significantly in operating costs. At the end of our Caribbean outreach, we will have rich data and learnings which we will use to make our USA launch more effective. This decision was a no-brainer”
STEMGuyana intends to employ youth from its national network of STEM club trainers in its app testing service.
“This is just one way we intend to bring employment to young people across Guyana,” stated Abrams.
“When we pitched the idea to Minister Hughes, she immediately embraced it and offered to help make this vehicle for technology employment available to youth across Guyana.”

The Coily hair mobile app will be available for download at the July 27 product launch to be hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, from 10am to 5PM. For more information, check out the Coily Mobile App Page on Facebook or WhatsApp message (592)604-2037.

 

 

