Latest update July 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Al-Ghazali secures 100 per cent passes

Jul 14, 2019 News 0

The Al-Ghazali Islamic Academy operated by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) secured 100 per cent pass rate at the recent National Grade Six Assessment examinations (NGSA).
The NGSA was written in April of this year.
The CIOG said that 18 students wrote the annual NGSA with all students being awarded passes to attend secondary schools in Guyana.
The highest scoring students gained places at St Stanislaus College, President’s College and North Ruimveldt Multilateral School.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG Championships…. President’s College, Kwakwani, Marian Academy victorious

YBG Championships…. President’s College, Kwakwani, Marian...

Jul 14, 2019

President’s College, Kwakwani Secondary and Marian Academy emerged victorious when the Youth Basketball Guyana/National Schools’ Basketball Festival concluded on Saturday night at the Cliff...
Read More
National Race of Champions RD 2 Luberfiner products for top drivers

National Race of Champions RD 2 Luberfiner...

Jul 14, 2019

Residents appalled at state of Tuschen play ground

Residents appalled at state of Tuschen play

Jul 14, 2019

Minister George Norton and Olympic bronze medalist Michael Parris visit Orealla To present punching bag

Minister George Norton and Olympic bronze...

Jul 14, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Jefford Track and Field Classic X is misleading

Letter to the Sports Editor Jefford Track and...

Jul 14, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final set for today

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup final set...

Jul 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Pickpocket investors

    It is pay day. You go the Pay Office and uplift your monthly earnings. As you are walking out, you notice a fellow worker... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019