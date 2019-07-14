Al-Ghazali secures 100 per cent passes

The Al-Ghazali Islamic Academy operated by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) secured 100 per cent pass rate at the recent National Grade Six Assessment examinations (NGSA).

The NGSA was written in April of this year.

The CIOG said that 18 students wrote the annual NGSA with all students being awarded passes to attend secondary schools in Guyana.

The highest scoring students gained places at St Stanislaus College, President’s College and North Ruimveldt Multilateral School.