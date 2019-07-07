Latest update July 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Major insurance seminar on oil, Tuesday

Jul 07, 2019 News 0

A major Insurance Seminar on Oil & Gas will be held from Tuesday to July 11 at Pegasus Hotel. Georgetown.
This seminar, which has been organised by Marsh UK and its local affiliate, P&P Insurance Brokers, has attracted 60 delegates drawn not only from the local Insurance industry but also from the Office of the Insurance Regulator, Department of Energy, Ministry of Presidency and The Environmental Protection Agency.
The seminar, which will be led by senior executives from Marsh’s London energy practice will cover such topics as An overview of Company Energies and Insurance Market, Risk Identification and Evaluation, Drilling Risk and Control of Well, Upstream and Downstream Liabilities, Offshore Construction, Upstream Operational Insurance, Offshore Business Interruption (LOPI), Energy Policies Wordings and Claims, FPSO Insurance, Risk Management and Downstream Operational Insurance.
Marsh is the world’s leading provider of risk management and the risk transfer advice. Their Energy and Power practice is the world’s leading provider of Risk management and Risk transfer advice to Energy companies worldwide .
The seminar itself is based on the Marsh/Chartered Insurance Institute accredited formal training programme for the Oil and Gas Industry.

More in this category

Sports

Fourth Aliann Pompey Invitational Impressive performances rave fans at Leonora

Fourth Aliann Pompey Invitational Impressive performances rave fans...

Jul 07, 2019

By Calvin Chapman The fourth Aliann Pompey Invitational Athletics meet speed off yesterday at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora. The event ran off on time despite the imminent...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica FA Potaro Strikers beat Rivers View; Rising Stars lead points table

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Jul 07, 2019

The 4-Horse Man Promotions Group collaborates with Ryan Crawford Turf Club Port Mourant Turf Club Centenary Anniversary horserace meet set for August 1

The 4-Horse Man Promotions Group collaborates...

Jul 07, 2019

PRBG/LRFF Boxing Fight Night World rated Boxer Terrence Ali among ex Boxers honoured

PRBG/LRFF Boxing Fight Night World rated Boxer...

Jul 07, 2019

Nand Persaud Group of Companies Sprint Classic Horserace meet set for August 11.

Nand Persaud Group of Companies Sprint Classic...

Jul 07, 2019

KMTC’s Emancipation Horserace Meet set for August 4

KMTC’s Emancipation Horserace Meet set for...

Jul 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A compromise is possible

    The government’s insistence on house-to-house registration is a desperate political gambit to delay the holding of elections,... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019