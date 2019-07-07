Major insurance seminar on oil, Tuesday

A major Insurance Seminar on Oil & Gas will be held from Tuesday to July 11 at Pegasus Hotel. Georgetown.

This seminar, which has been organised by Marsh UK and its local affiliate, P&P Insurance Brokers, has attracted 60 delegates drawn not only from the local Insurance industry but also from the Office of the Insurance Regulator, Department of Energy, Ministry of Presidency and The Environmental Protection Agency.

The seminar, which will be led by senior executives from Marsh’s London energy practice will cover such topics as An overview of Company Energies and Insurance Market, Risk Identification and Evaluation, Drilling Risk and Control of Well, Upstream and Downstream Liabilities, Offshore Construction, Upstream Operational Insurance, Offshore Business Interruption (LOPI), Energy Policies Wordings and Claims, FPSO Insurance, Risk Management and Downstream Operational Insurance.

Marsh is the world’s leading provider of risk management and the risk transfer advice. Their Energy and Power practice is the world’s leading provider of Risk management and Risk transfer advice to Energy companies worldwide .

The seminar itself is based on the Marsh/Chartered Insurance Institute accredited formal training programme for the Oil and Gas Industry.