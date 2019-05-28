Gang robbers resurface; beat and rob civilian in Stabroek area

Citizens, food vendors, and commuters who traverse the Stabroek Market area in Georgetown are now fearful that the night time

gangs have returned to rob persons, particularly along the Demico House walkway.

Just recently, the police were applauded by the public for clearing the area of vagrants and criminal elements, but as predicted by many, the promised sustained campaign against crime in the area has fizzled out, as can be seen from what now occurs at night.

On Saturday night last, 34-year-old West Demerara resident, Junior Martin, received a sound beating from thieves, during which he was relieved of an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables. Martin was rushed in an unconscious state to the Georgetown Public Hospital, by a group of female food vendors, who eventually intervened on his behalf.

Martin was reportedly sitting with a close friend on the Demico House walkway, chatting and drinking beers. Soon after a group of about six men came up and began liming quite close to Martin and his friend. The friend left soon after and Martin was seen chatting with a female who soon after bid goodbye, and left him there seated on a bench.

What happened next was like what one would often see in the movies.

Two men who were part of the gang close by, suddenly walked over to Martin and began dealing blows about the face and other parts of his body. At this time, two female sex workers who were familiar with Martin raised an alarm and stood their ground, forcing the men to retreat. They assisted the dazed Martin to a chair and he soon got up and headed to the West Bank Demerara bus park, maybe with every intention of heading home.

He was about halfway there when four young men darted out of the darkened area of the Parliament Building perimeter fence and attacked him. One man used a wooden plank and hit Martin a blow behind the head which caused him to slump to the pavement. As onlookers rushed to his rescue, his attackers disappeared, but not before rummaging his pockets for cash, and valuables.

This time around, the food vendors in obvious fear for their safety gave vent to their feelings.

One angry woman shouted, “I ain’t know what the police doing. Dem waiting till dem see something dreadful happen in the papers, then dem coming around for a while, and you never see them after. We need protection out hey. Innocent people getting rob all de time… De police start ah good campaign, and mek nuff arrests, but after a while, we never see dem back, suh the robbers looking at dem as jokers. And the Crime Chief need fuh come out hey and leh dem rob he, and see how he gon feel… We as food vendors ain’t safe here either. Is only time before dem start beat we up and carry away we food and money”.

Another irate woman was of the opinion that the police are just carefree and lazy, or are working in collusion with the bandits.

“I don’t understand what is going on… De police come and clean up this place of dem hooligans, and next thing yuh see the police disappear. Look at this place now again. All dem robbers out hey ganging up by dem sweetie stalls on the Demico pavement, I know all ah dem wukking as one team. Look how this place pack again with all dem men just liming around eyeing up everybody fuh rob them. Where is the police eh? Tonight is Saturday night and no police ain’t deh round hey. We need protection. Is not fair or easy for innocent people wukking hard and dem thief dis coming and rob them. If I had a gun, I would ah shoot every wan ah dem and guh spend meh time in jail. If I see de Crime Chief, I would tell he to he face dat he is a hot mess and a waste ah time.”

Just recently, four foreign nationals were also robbed in the same area as they attempted to befriend robbers in disguise, liming just outside the Demico House Fast Food facility. The robbers who were seen pretending to be nice to the visitors, had followed them to the South Ruimveldt Bus Park, and had relieved them of their wallets, wrist watches, and other valuables.

There have also been several other robberies in the same location by gangs, led by female accomplices who would prey on drunken males (not known to them) with claims that the men owed them cash for sexual favours provided. Their male gang counterparts feigning anger, would then pounce on the men relieving them of cash and whatever else of value that they can find.