Work underway to restore Mahdia main access road as flood waters recede

Entry into Mahdia, Region 8 via road should become passable again today. This is according to Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, as immediate remedial work is being undertaken to ensure access to the region.

“We have awarded the contract to two local contractors who will start fixing the bridge to allow road use as this is the main road into Mahdia,” Minister Patterson told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“We will be doing desalination to creeks in the area to ensure there is a smooth run off of water during this rainy season.”

On Saturday, both Ministers Trotman and Patterson, accompanied by engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and officers from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) traveled to the region to assess the situation.

Upon Arrival they were greeted by Mayor of Mahdia, David Adams and briefed by Captains Salim October and Michael Andrews from the Civil Defense Commission (CDC).

The Ministers also took with them relief hampers for those persons affected by the flood.

Minister Patterson also told DPI that plans are being put in place for the construction of a new, sturdier bridge to replace the temporary one being built.

In the meantime, Mayor of Mahdia, David Adams, said he was pleased with the assistance given thus far by the government and the CDC.

“I am also pleased that immediate repair to the breached road leading into Mahdia is being done immediately by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.” he noted.

Mahdia is usually accessible by road and air, however, over the last few days heavy rains which resulted in flooding in some areas caused destruction to the main pathways.

During Saturday’s visit to Mahdia, the Da Silva family, whose home is located at the mouth of the Mahdia Creek expressed relief with what they described as, quick response and assistance given by the government.

Mother, Bridget Da Silva and her daughter Mary Ann Frasier accepted the relief hamper from Ministers Patterson and Trotman, who were accompanied by Captains October and Andrews from the CDC and Mayor Adams.

Another resident, Sadia Boodram said she too was happy for the assistance given by the government during this time.