Robbers shoot off part of motor-racer’s ear

Latest update May 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Bandits shot off part of the left ear of Kristian Jeffrey, son of popular motor-racer Kevin Jeffrey, during a robbery on Saturday night near Agricola, East Bank Demerara.
Jeffrey said that he had gone to the Buju Banton Carnival Concert at the National Stadium, with a friend.
The duo had called a taxi to transport them after the concert, but due to heavy traffic, they were stranded for a while.
To get to the car, they decided to walk but were accosted in the “vicinity of Agricola”, according to Jeffrey.
Their assailants were armed and they were robbed of jewellery, phones and wallets. Jeffrey said that a confrontation during the robbery resulted in him being shot to the right ear.
In a statement, Jeffrey said that he was treated at the Balwant Singh Hospital and discharged, after the incident.
Jeffrey is known for being the first Guyanese to ever win the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Driver’s championship.
