Family, friends in shock over Bagotstown killing of mall owner grandson

Family and close friends of Patrick “White Boy” Fraser, 20, remained in deep shock yesterday over his fatal shooting Thursday night.

Police yesterday afternoon had no suspects in custody.

His shooting in a neighbourhood of Bagotstown known for being a hotspot for crime left everyone that knew him in shock.

Fraser had lived overseas before returning home to work with his family who owned the C&F Harbour Bridge Mall.

He and his father, Paul Fraser, were a regular sight, running the hardware store and the facilities.

According to police, the young Fraser, of 518 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, was shot twice not far from his home.

Police said that the incident occurred about 20:30hrs on Thursday, in a yard at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. The half-burnt property had been empty for some time.

Police said that an initial investigation has so far revealed that the victim, whilst imbibing with friends in the yard, was reportedly shot in the region of his right upper leg and right side ribs, by a person or persons unknown.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital. The body was taken to the Lyken’s Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

There were no arrests.

Fraser is the grandson of prominent businessman, Peter Fraser, who built the mall, and Dorothy Fraser, kno

wn for her work in the Red Cross.

He was a single child.

According to Dean Chandra, a family friend and a colleague in the Sonic Hunters Bikers Club, which Fraser was part of, he joined a few months ago. He was an avid biker, riding the YZ250 dirt bike.

He was allowed, as the youngest biker, to participate in the recent Pakaraima mountain safari, held over the Easter weekend.

“Patrick was a very jovial and very mannerly person, with respect for elders.”

According to Chandra, he understands that the young man had an argument with someone in Bagotstown that evening. The person left and returned with a gun.

“Yes, his family is very traumatized. His dad was close to him. He loved the outdoors and would go hunting and fishing with his family. His family is a respected family.

This is deep shock to a family which is very well known and is finding it hard to have their loved one’s life ended so suddenly.

There was an outpouring of condolences and support for the family yesterday by persons who knew the family.