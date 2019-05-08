CAL partners with UG for Diaspora and Entrepreneur Conference

Caribbean Airlines and The University of Guyana yesterday announced that Caribbean Airlines is the Principal Airline Partner for the Diaspora and

Entrepreneur Conference being hosted by the University of Guyana from July 21 to 25, 2019.

In making the announcement, the airline’s CEO Garvin Medera stated: “Caribbean Airlines is about connecting the Caribbean and this goes beyond the thousands of people we transport daily. It extends into the communities we serve, and the Diaspora is one of the most important. We are happy to support this conference which will see aspiring and established entrepreneurs from the Diaspora meet in Guyana from July 21 to 25 to collaborate and innovate, which is critical to the development of our entire Caribbean region.”

On commenting on the partnership, Prof. Ivelaw Griffith, Vice Chancellor of The University of Guyana said: “Our partnership with Caribbean Airlines will help Diaspora members to participate in this important Diaspora and Entrepreneurship conference when they take advantage of the special fare being offered for conference travel”.

He further stated, “This conference will facilitate dialogue and spark innovative collaborations and discussions, as we engage with the Diaspora. As an authentic Caribbean air carrier with strong links to the Diaspora, Caribbean Airlines is a natural partner for the University of Guyana”.

Caribbean Airlines will provide special concessions to customers who register through the conference website [https://diaspora-entrepreneurship.uog.edu.gy/] for the conference. The airline operates a minimum of 6 daily flights to and from Guyana, including nonstop service to JFK International, New York and direct service to other North American and Caribbean destinations.