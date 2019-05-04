Ram Jattan cry fuh he calf

People always seh when you own bug bite you is a proper bite you does get. Anodda thing dem boys seh is dat when people run from de jumbie, dem does butt up wid de coffin.

Moses and Ram Jattan run from de same jumbie. Was a time when dem been in de same party in senior position. But a li’l boy come out of de blues and Janet get to like him. She bypass all dem old staggers, even Ralph, and promote de boy.

Moses and Ram Jattan find out dat de boy does lie like when horse trotting. And since dem is not people to keep dem mouth shut, dem tell de boy to he face. Dat is how dem part company. Both of dem end up in de same party but only dis time was anodda party.

Of course, dem run from Jagdeo and dem butt up wid people who does follow him. De people tell dem all kind of things but dem bite dem lip. Of course, Ram Jattan get a chance to keep he promise to Jagdeo. He did promise to lock up de man.

Now he got to face Jagdeo coffin all de time. When he and Jagdeo ketch case, nobody didn’t help defend him. Dat is how he lef de party.

De same thing happen again. People accuse Cathy of conflict of interest. She come from Ram Jattan party. De same people also accuse de Yearwood woman of conflict of interest. Yearwood is from Soulja Bai party.

Ram Jattan party had a press conference and people ask him about de conflict of interest. Dem boys seh every cow does cry fuh he own calf. Ram Jattan seh Cathy ain’t do nutten but he didn’t talk up fuh de Yearwood woman.

Dem boys seh he throw de Yearwood woman under de bus. She didn’t even get a chance to holler. But she consistent. People accuse she of conflict of interest and Soulja Bai move she from Housing in de public interest. She really attract a lot of interest.

Tomorrow dem boys gon talk bout de bug bite.

Talk half and watch out fuh more conflict!