AAG receives timely support from Trophy Stall for this weekend’s Junior C/ship

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:18 AM
The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will host the National Youth and Junior Championships today and tomorrow at the National
Track and Field Centre, Leonora with Guyana’s Carifta athletes set to compete.
However, while the AAG noted that they expect intense competition over the weekend, Trophy Stall made a valuable contribution to the two-day event in the form of trophies.
AAG boss Aubrey Hutson thanked Proprietor Ramesh Sunich and the Trophy Stall for their timely donation just ahead of the championships, sharing that Trophy Stall has always been a supporter of athletics.
Meanwhile, Sunich noted that it is his love for sport that continues to drive his desire to make donations to all organizations that manage sport in Guyana.
In addition, Sunich also congratulated the Carifta team and their success and revealed that he must get behind athletics that continues to show improvements each year.
