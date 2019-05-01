Taxi driver succumbs after shooting

Latest update May 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Marlon Rodney, the 35-year-old taxi driver who was shot last week Thursday during an argument with two men on Joseph Pollydore Street and Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, died yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Police said that on the day in question, around 09:45hrs, Rodney, 35, of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown,was involved in a heated argument with two men called ‘Dabo’ and ‘Curl Up.’ Both ‘Dabo’ and ‘Curl Up’ reportedly discharged their weapons at Rodney, who was hit in the left leg.
A passerby, identified as 24-year-old Shaquille Dion of D’Urban Street, was also shot in the process. The injured men were rushed to the GPHC where Dion was treated and sent away, while Rodney was admitted in a critical condition.

 

