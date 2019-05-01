‘Sindicato’ gang member, two others charged for drunken prisoner’s death

A Venezuelan, who police claims was the second in command of the notorious group known as the ‘Sindicato’ gang, and two other defendants were on Monday charged for the murder of Kallicharran Sawak.

Sawak was a prisoner at the Sparendaam lockups for behaving in a disorderly manner when he allegedly received injuries which subsequently led to his death.

Luis Alfredo Vasquez Gonzalez, Jose Eulice Lezama Manoeiro and Heeralall Girdhari were jointly charged for the murder of Sawak which allegedly took place between January 17 and January 28, last, at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

Police identified Gonzalez as the second in command of the ‘Sindicato’ gang. He is a 23-year-old labourer. He was previously charged for having a hand grenade in his possession after police stopped a boat at Mode Hole, Cuyuni River, in January.

The other two defendants were charged for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Manoeiro and Girdhari were released on High Court bail for their charges and the police have since been unable

to locate them.

According to reports, Sawak called ‘Danny’ of Lot 3 La Bonne Intention was taken

into custody after he was behaving in a disorderly manner while drunk. It was while waiting for his case to be brought before the court that his family was informed that he was hospitalized.

He remained unconscious until his death. Family members were allegedly told that his injuries were self inflicted. According to family members, Sawak was bleeding from the eyes and ears in hospital. They were told he is suffering from a swelling in his brain.