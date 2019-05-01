Printing in Trinidad got big kickback

Everybody does seh how Guyana don’t have money. When people ask fuh more pay de government does seh it don’t have money. Old people glad fuh an increase but dem can’t get because de money got to do odda things that is just as important.

Dem boys want to know who gun tell an old person how a road more important that food pun de table.

But fuh all this one got to wonder of de Minister of Education care anything bout dem old people. She always want exercise books fuh dem schools because is years now de government stop asking parents to buy exercise books.

Up to a couple years ago dem use to print de exercise books in Trinidad. That cost money. When de books done print it got to ship to Guyana; that is more money.

Now Guyana got a printer that even more state of de art than de one in Trinidad. It can print faster and cleaner than wha does happen in Trinidad. When it come to exercise books de Ministry can get dem more cheap than wha happening in Trinidad.

This is wheh dem boys want to know if somebody either spiteful or de kickback dem getting when de wuk do in Trinidad is so big that dem can’t stop.

De thing is that Soulja Bai want de wuk to be done in Guyana. He give National Printers money to buy a new printer. That was three years ago. Is now dem get a printing press but it still ain’t wukking.

Dem boys know a man who try to meet de Minister fuh give she some options. No matter how hard de man try he can’t see de Minister. De woman refusing to see him. And Trinidad still printing.

Dem boys know that de Board Chairman live in de States and he does stay deh and hold meeting in Guyana. He never see de Minister and she can’t ask him about printing in Guyana.

Is time Soulja Bai know wha happening and why he can’t get money to pay more people.

Talk half and watch how Trinidad getting Guyana money.