Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition Silver Bullets open defence of title tonight

Defending champions Silver Bullets will open the defence of their title with a tricky matchup against High Rollers in the feature clash on Day Two of the Linden Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, which resumes this evening, at the Mackenzie Market Park.

Six games are planned and the night’s action promises to produce some sizzling encounters with former champions Dave & Celena set to go up against Wisroc in a must win situation for them, having lost their opening encounter to debutants Presidential.

Another team Haynes Hitters, who face Quiet Storm in the first game, must win as well to keep their hopes of advancing alive, while NK Ballers are in a similar situation following their defeat at the hands of Ashasa Ballers.

Play in the competition continues on Friday when action switches to the Silver City Hardcourt.

The fixtures for the two days are seen below.

Time: 7:30 Quiet Storm Vs Haynes Hitters

Time: 8:00Pm Capital Storm Vs Ashasa Ballers

Time: 8:30pm NKBallers Vs Amazing

Time: 9:00pm Wisroc Vs Dave and Celina

Time: 9:30pm Swag Entertainment Vs Presidential

Time: 10pm Silver Bullets Vs High Rollers

Date: Friday 3rd May

Venue: Silvercity Hardcourt

Time: 7:30pm Wisroc Vs Presidential

Time: 8:00pm Barsenal Vs High Rollers

Time: 8:30 pm Commacka Vs Quiet Storm

Time: 9:00pm Silver BulletsVs Retrieve

Time 9:30 pm Russians Vs Haynes Hitters

Time: 10: 00pm Swag Vs Dave and Celina