Concacaf Nations League…Guyana create history in the battle of the Jaguars; qualifies for first ever Gold Cup

Calvin Chapman story and photos

Over 4000 fans witnessed the Guyana Golden Jaguars beat Belize 2-1 in the final round of the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, last night with one goal each off the boots of Neil Danns and Emery Welshman.

The Michael Johnson coached side was described as, “The greatest team in the history of Guyana’s football”, by skipper Samuel Cox during the post match press conference and the victory will see the local side qualifying for the prestigious Concacaf (2019) Gold Cup for first time.

The match kicked off at 18:30hrs and after a goal was ruled offside for Belize that found the back of the net in their first run on goal, Guyana completely dominated the clash thereafter.

Emery Welshman could have easily fired Guyana ahead inside 10 minutes but a tame shot from him was gobbled up by Belize’s skipper and goalkeeper, Woodrow West.

Welshman, who played up front for the Golden Jaguars, was very menacing against the Belize Jaguars’ back four and he won two penalties in the first half after being brought down by a couple of poor challenges.

Danns then made no mistake in converting the first penalty in the 16th minute but he fluffed the second after opting to go in the other direction, to the goalie’s right.



By then, a well weighed free kick by Elroy Kuylen in the 25th minute from about 25 yards out was curled brilliantly over the wall and well away from Guyana’s custodian, Akel Clarke to equalise for the otherwise ordinary Belizeans.

Two minutes before stoppage time in the first period of play, the boisterous fans that packed the stands of the NTFC and the borders of the barricades were jumping again after Welshman kept his composure to ensure the local side finished the first half in the lead with a powerful shot from outside the box that followed a superb raid in Belize’s final third.

The second half provided no goals but it was full of energy and excitement with Guyana dominating again. There were doubts by some before the match about what the chemistry of the side that had seen some new additions but the team played well as a unit.

Terence Vancooten was outstanding in defence and he won almost every aerial challenge. Each of the Golden Jaguars played their part and brought tremendous energy including the substitutes in Stephen Duke-McKenna and Sheldon Holder.

During the post match press conference, which was joined by President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, the head administrator posited briefly that, “We have given ourselves a lot of welcomed work to do now since planning will have to begin immediately”, for the Gold Cup that kicks off in the United States of America (USA) this July.