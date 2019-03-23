NSC assists Guyana Table Tennis Association

The National Sports Commission (NSC), and by extension the Director of Sports, Christopher Jones yesterday handed over a cheque to Mr. Godfrey Munroe (Preside

nt) of the Guyana Table Tennis

Association.

This is in support of the 61st Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships and Pan Am Qualification event which will see teams from Guyana, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica Barbados St Vincent, St Kitts, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Dominican Republic, St Lucia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Suriname, French Guiana and Haiti participating.

The event is slated to start Monday March 25, and conclude on Sunday, March 31, and will be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue with action starting at 2:00pm.

The NSC wishes the best of luck to all teams participating and urges the public to come out and support our athletes as they represent Guyana to their best ability.