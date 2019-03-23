Latest update March 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC assists Guyana Table Tennis Association

Mar 23, 2019 Sports 0

 

The National Sports Commission (NSC), and by extension the Director of Sports, Christopher Jones yesterday handed over a cheque to Mr. Godfrey Munroe (Preside

Director of Sports Christopher Jones (right) presents the cheque to Godfrey Munroe of the GTTA.

nt) of the Guyana Table Tennis

Association.
This is in support of the 61st Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships and Pan Am Qualification event which will see teams from Guyana, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica Barbados St Vincent, St Kitts, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Dominican Republic, St Lucia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Suriname, French Guiana and Haiti participating.
The event is slated to start Monday March 25, and conclude on Sunday, March 31, and will be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue with action starting at 2:00pm.
The NSC wishes the best of luck to all teams participating and urges the public to come out and support our athletes as they represent Guyana to their best ability.

 

More in this category

Sports

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash of the JaguarsBV, Linden, Kingston and Tiger Bay youths benefit

Bakewell and Digicel give tickets for Concacaf Nations League Clash...

Mar 23, 2019

  Yesterday Bakewell of Beterverwagting (BV) on the East Coast and Telephone Company Digicel made presentations of tickets to youths from several communities including BV, Linden, Kingston and...
Read More
GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at Giftland Mall Admin building

GBBFF to hold AGM and Elections tomorrow at...

Mar 23, 2019

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 2nd leg ‘Not This Time’ looking to maintain top record

Banks Beer jockeys with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown...

Mar 23, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’ returns to the Strip

GMR&SC Drag Championship ‘Mad Max’...

Mar 23, 2019

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Hamilton Green Cup starts April 7 at Den Amstel

Mar 23, 2019

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy holds Health Walk April 7th

International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy...

Mar 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Such is the way of the world

    Based on the lens you use, you will see the present crisis in different lights. If you use a partisan lens, then the crisis... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]