GFA kicks off Senior Men’s League receives $1.4M M-FAP funding boost from GFF

Jun 05, 2024 Sports

GFF President Wayne Forde and GFA Executives and Club representatives at the presentation.

Regional Associations Senior Men’s League…

Kaieteur Sports – It was a significant day for the Guyana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday with the kick off of their Senior Men’s League and the presentation of $1.4 million by Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde to ensure the league’s successful completion.

The June 2 ceremony, attended by GFA’s Executive Council Members including President Otis James, VP Clifton Adams, VP Michelle George, Treasurer Akram Sabree and Secretary Lomell Johnson, was held at the GFF’s National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

President Forde also presented essential equipment, including balls, cones and bibs to the GFA’s ten clubs: defending champions Beacons FC, Black Pearl FC, Campton FC, Riddim Squad FC, Eastveldt FC, Georgetown FC, Northern Rangers FC, Pele FC, Vengy FC and Ordis FC.

The funds were provided through the Member Financial Assistance Programme (MFAP), which was launched in 2020 to support the Federation’s nine Member Associations in four key areas: administration and operations, equipment and materials, competitions and technical development, and infrastructure.

President Forde congratulated the GFA on another successful league launch, noting that he was impressed with the overall plans for the season and the players’ energy.

“Club football is a key element to the sport’s growth and this cannot happen without the commitment of all stakeholders, including the GFA Executive Council, club managers, players, and of course the GFF. M-FAP was launched to ensure that we can support our members’ competitions. Congratulations once again GFA. I am looking forward to a season of amazing football.”

All member associations will receive similar funding for their leagues.

GFA is now the third Regional Association to start their league – Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association (ECPFA) commenced in April, while the East Bank Demerara Football Association (EBFA) kicked off in May.

The remaining six Regional Associations – Bartica Football Association (BFA), Berbice Football Association (BFA), East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA), Rupununi Football Association (RFA), Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), and West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) – are gearing up to kick off their respective tournaments in the coming weeks.

The champions of the regional leagues will have the chance to compete in the GFF Elite League Promotion Playoff for a spot in Season Seven of the premier club tournament.

In the GFA opening matches, Northern Rangers FC drew with Eastveldt FC 2 – 2, while Black Pearl FC secured a victory against Vengy FC 2 – 1.

GFF President Wayne Forde hands over equipment to Beacon FC rep alongside GFA President Otis James.

