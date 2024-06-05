New GPC INC 2024 National Open Chess Championship underway

Kaieteur Sports – The National Open Chess Championship, sponsored by NEW GPC INC., kicked off last Saturday at the National Racquet Centre with four exciting rounds of play.

The tournament features a round-robin format among the top ten contenders, with each match played under a time control of 90 minutes plus 30-second increments per move. After four of the nine rounds, defending National Chess Champion Candidate Master (CM) Taffin Khan has secured three wins and one draw.

The tournament, marked by intense competition for the highest local chess title, Khan displayed his prowess on the chessboard from the outset. He triumphed over junior players Kyle Couchman and Sachin Pitamber and defeated 2023’s main challenger, Loris Nathoo, in a Round Three encounter. Khan’s only half-point came from a draw with Ethan Lee in Round One.

Following the traditional handshakes, the ten participants engaged in fierce battles on the chessboard. The highlight of Round One was a stunning victory by 14-year-old Kyle Couchman over FM Anthony Drayton, accomplished in fewer than 40 moves. Couchman, playing with the white pieces, opened with the Queen’s Gambit, while Drayton responded with the Slav Defence. Despite Drayton’s aggressive combination involving his Knight, Queen, and Rook, Couchman countered effectively with his own Queen and minor pieces, leading to Drayton’s resignation on move 37.

In Round One, Ethan Lee held defending champion Taffin Khan to a draw after nearly 70 moves, with both players running low on time and locked in a deadlock with opposite-colored Bishops and pawns. Neither side was willing to risk further, leading to a mutually agreed truce.

Other notable results from Round One included a draw between CM Ronuel Greenidge and reigning Junior Champion Keron Sandiford, while Loris Nathoo suffered a defeat at the hands of Justino Da Silva. Nathoo bounced back in Round Two with a win over Ethan Lee, securing victory by promoting a passed pawn in a thrilling endgame.

Round Three, Khan faced Couchman, who opened with the Queen pawn. Khan employed the Benko Gambit, sacrificing a pawn to speed up his attack. The match concluded after 60 moves, with Khan’s advanced pawn heading for promotion and Couchman’s King unable to prevent checkmate.

Moving into Round Four, Pitamber fell to Khan in another endgame battle, resigning after 41 moves due to Khan’s superior position with advanced pawns and active King and Rook. Many matches reached their decisive moments in the endgame phase, with kings playing crucial roles in securing victories. Sandiford, Drayton, and Greenidge are all on 2.5 points after four rounds, while Nathoo and Couchman each have 2 points. Justino Da Silva and Ethan Lee have one point each.

The remaining rounds will continue on June 7th, 8th, and 9th, after which the National Champion will be crowned. Whether Khan retains his title or a new champion emerges is yet to be seen.