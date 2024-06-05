Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage Road Race

Kaieteur Sports – A six-member team from Guyana is set to compete in the prestigious Endurance Stage Race from Suriname to Cayenne, spanning from June 8 to June 10. This four-stage race will challenge the endurance, speed, and strategy of cyclists from various territories including Suriname, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Holland, and Cayenne.

Representing the Golden Arrowhead are Briton John, fresh off a stellar season having dominated Guyana’s recently concluded Independence Three Stage race, and senior Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club rider, Kwame Ridley. Joining them are Curtis Dey, Aaron Newton, Mario Washington, and Alexis Mendes, all prepared to tackle the demanding race.

The first stage kicks off on Saturday, June 8, in Paramaribo, where cyclists will embark on a 90-mile journey to the Suriname/French Guiana border. The race continues the next day with an 80-mile leg beginning in Saint Laurent, French Guiana, during the morning hours. Later that day, competitors will face a challenging 10-mile Time Trial race, marking the third stage of the race.

The final leg, scheduled for Monday, June 10, will see cyclists undertaking a grueling 75-mile Road Race, bringing the competition to an intense conclusion.

The Guyana Cycling Federation, along with the respective cycling clubs has approved all participating cyclists to ensure their readiness for this cross-country road race.