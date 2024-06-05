Zion Hickerson impressive at Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament 2024 Trinidad

Latest update June 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The little dynamo, Zion Hickerson, turned in an impressive showing at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament in Trinidad held during 30th May to 2nd June.
Hickerson’s performance earned him 2nd place in Boys U10 and 1st Place in Boys U10 Doubles. The final went the full distance with Zion falling short to Trinidadian U10 National Champion Nicholas McLetchie in a super tie break in the 3rd set 4-0; 0-4; 13-15.
In the doubles, Hickerson paired with Malik Bain of Trinidad to win the doubles title 5-4; 4-1. Zion will now prepare to represent Guyana at Junior CASA (squash) in BVI during June 29th and 7th July, 2024.
EXXON thieving oil profits!
Jun 05, 2024Kaieteur Sports – A six-member team from Guyana is set to compete in the prestigious Endurance Stage Race from Suriname to Cayenne, spanning from June 8 to June 10. This four-stage race will...
Jun 05, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – A debate has been reignited in Dominica over the fact that public servants must... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]