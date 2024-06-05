Latest update June 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Zion Hickerson impressive at Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament 2024 Trinidad

Jun 05, 2024

Zion Hickerson collects his prize.

Kaieteur Sports – The little dynamo, Zion Hickerson, turned in an impressive showing at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament in Trinidad held during 30th May to 2nd June.

Hickerson’s performance earned him 2nd place in Boys U10 and 1st Place in Boys U10 Doubles. The final went the full distance with Zion falling short to Trinidadian U10 National Champion Nicholas McLetchie in a super tie break in the 3rd set 4-0; 0-4; 13-15.

In the doubles, Hickerson paired with Malik Bain of Trinidad to win the doubles title 5-4; 4-1. Zion will now prepare to represent Guyana at Junior CASA (squash) in BVI during June 29th and 7th July, 2024.

Zion Hickerson represents the Golden Arrowhead with pride.

