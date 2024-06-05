Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a time” approach following opening win

– as Caribbean side shifts focus to Uganda

Kaieteur Sports – West Indies Head Coach Darren Sammy lauded his team’s performance following their opening round win, but said the game plan is to take it one match at a time as they map their way towards a possible title.

Sunday’s opener at Providence ended in a 5-wicket win for the home team over a spirited Papua New Guinea team.

The Windies drew first blood thanks to all-round efforts from their stars and got back to working on their game during yesterday’s session at Providence.

However, the brief interview which followed, Sammy said complacency and rushing into combat are moves the former 2-time champs are looking to avoid.

“We were prepared for this (Sunday’s game), it was a good lesson for us and I encourage everyone to respect every cricket team”, adding that the 2 points gained from the win, while welcomed; should have been more.

Sammy also identified a few areas which the team will be focusing on going forward but admitted his faith in the brand of cricket the Windies have been playing for all of 2023 up to present time.

“Every game is important for us. We have Uganda next, that’s where our focus will be. We need to stay in the moment and we cannot get complacent because we have been playing a brand that has been successful in 2023,” Sammy outlined.

The former title winning skipper said, “We gotta keep building confidence”, further revealing that with such a buffed roster, a number of stars will rotate in the playing XI as the competition progresses.

With superstars like Shai Hope and Guyanese Shamar Joseph waiting in the wings, Sammy believed that it was a good problem to have as it relates to having such a wide array of talent to select from going deep into the Cup.

Windies currently sit in second place behind the dangerous table-leaders Afghanistan, who they play after the Ugandans in the next game set for Saturday June 8 under lights at Providence.