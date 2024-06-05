Rising Sun Turf Club Gymkhana postponed – new date to be announced

Kaieteur Sports – The Rising Sun Turf Club Gymkhana which was set for June 16th has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The organizing body of the Gymkhana apologized to the sponsors, Jumbo Jet and AJM for the inconvenience caused, and extended apologies to horse owners.

According to a release from the organizers, the Gymkhana will be held after the August 11 Guyana Cup. This Gymkhana, once held, will be an annual event, which will ensure the younger horses and owners to be involved and win big in Guyana’s horse racing.

With reliable sponsors in Jumbo Jet and AJM, the Gumkhana which will cater for lower classes of horses, will be rewarded with lucrative prize money and bragging rights.

Horse owners and trainers, who had already paid entry fee for the now postponed Gymkhana, will be refunded by organizers.

The Rising Sun Turf Club Gymkhana had a G Class and Lower feature race, and the top horse would be rewarded G$300,000.

Other races for the prospective Gymkhana card are the J Class and Lower, Three-year-old Guyana-bred winner of one race and maidens, the L Class race, two-year-old trial, L Class Non-winner/low earner and L Class Low Earners of the day and Farm Horses.

The organizers will keep fans, horse owners and trainers in the loop as it relates to this Rising Sun Turf Club Gymkhana.

Despite this recent development, horse racing fans will have action on July 14 at the Port Mourant Turf Club, when the Caricom race meet takes center stage. That event will be a preview and preparation for the marquee horse racing event, the Guyana Cup, which will run off on August 11 at Rising Sun. New horses are expected to feature in the Jumbo Jet-organized Guyana Cup horse race.