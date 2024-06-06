Customers place order, walk away with items after putting gun to storeowner head

Latest update June 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Two men pretending to be customers on Tuesday placed a gun to a store owner’s head at America Street, Georgetown and robbed him after placing an order.
Police identified the business place as America Styles. Investigators did not say when the robbery took place but said that the owner was open for business when two men walked in. They reportedly pretended to be customers and Kaieteur News understands that they even placed an order for some items. After receiving the items, the gunmen held the storeowner at gunpoint. Kaieteur News was told that not only did they leave with the items they reportedly ordered but also took away the store owner’s two cell phones, some cash and then escaped. Investigations are ongoing.
