MYC&S splash off Inaugural Learn to Swim programme for Differently Abled individuals

Jun 05, 2024 Sports

Scenes from Day One of the Learn to Swim programme.

Kaieteur Sports – In another groundbreaking initiative, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission, have splashed off the inaugural Learn to Swim programme tailored for differently able individuals.

This marks a significant milestone, fulfilling the promise made during the opening of the Teach Them Young swim programme last April.

The event got underway, last Saturday, with over 400 hundred person(s) registering for the inaugural programme. The programme which is suited for person(s) with disabilities will run from June 1 through to July 6, with classes held every Saturday at the National Aquatic Center. Sessions are available from 2:00-3:00 PM and 3:00-4:00 PM, ensuring ample opportunities for participants to dive in and hone their swimming skills.

Under the expert guidance of national coach Paul Mahaica and senior instructor Brentnol Carmichael, among others, participants are guaranteed top-notch training and support. With a growing interest in swimming nationwide, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., recognized the need for inclusive programmes, making swimming accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities.

This initiative not only promotes inclusivity but also underscores the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a love for swimming across all segments of the population.

