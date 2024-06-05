Kristopher Karran slams 108 in ORSCA Elite T20

Kaieteur Sports – Opening batsman Kristopher Karran began the 2024 Ontario Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) Elite T20 competition with an attractive century (108) for Cool Runningz against Dynamic Boyz last Sunday in Brampton.

The immensely talented right-handed Karran clobbered 15 sixes inspiring Cool Runningz to an imposing 265-4 from their allotted 20-overs.

Dynamic Boyz responded with 168-9 in the 19th overs, innings closed.

Karran, the 19-year-old, who represented Ontario in Inter-Province cricket and also played in the Toronto and District Cricket Association tourney, got fantastic support from his dad and Canada-based Guyanese Muniram Karran who blasted a pugnacious, 21-ball 78 that contained 8 sixes.

Kristopher also collaborated with his dad in a flamboyant, 131-run third-wicket stand. After Dynamic Boyz won the toss and elected to bowl, Kristopher laid a solid foundation with his opening partner Akash Budram of 53 runs before Budram departed for 24. His twin-brother Kyle Karran also batted aggressively by contributing a steady 28.

Rabindranauth Persaud was the most successful bowler for Dynamic Boys by snatching 2-48 off his maximum four overs.

When Dynamic Boys batted, Gavin Ganness scored a fighting 36 while Kenneth Itwaru also provided some resistance in the closing stage with 31 not out.

Kyle returned with the ball to prove his all-round capability grabbing three wickets for 25 runs from four economical overs. Kristopher and the Berbician Muniram also accounted for two victims each conceding 18 and 16 runs respectively.