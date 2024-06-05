Round of 16 set for June 22 as teams decided

Latest update June 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation-Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary Championship has completed the preliminary round conducted in nine regions and Georgetown.
Sixteen teams from nine regions across the country are now preparing to face off on June 22 and 23 at the Federation’s National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
On June 1, the final four schools to progress to the second round were determined.
Charity Secondary, winners of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), along with Tucville Secondary, champions of South Georgetown District, and President’s College and Ann’s Grove Secondary, winners and runners-up respectively of Region 4- East Coast Demerara group, secured their spots.
They joined the line-up with Region One (Barima-Waini) group champions Waramuri Primary and runners-up Santa Rosa Secondary; Westminster Secondary, top team for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); North Georgetown winners Queen’s College and runners-up New Campbellville Secondary; and Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) group winners Bush Lot Secondary and runners-up Woodley Park Secondary.
Also included are New Amsterdam Secondary, who topped Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne); Bartica Secondary, winners of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); St. Ignatius Secondary, group champion of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo); and Mackenzie High and Christianburg Wismar Secondary, the winners and runners-up from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).
GFF President Wayne Forde commended all schools that participated in the first round for their dedication to the sport and congratulated the teams advancing to the Round of 16.
“I commend all the teams, along with their coaches, teachers, and fans, for their dedication throughout the first round of the national tournament over the past few weeks. Congratulations to the sixteen schools who progressed to the next stage. This competition was organised to ensure girls have equal opportunities to learn andunderstand the rules of the game and to compete in a structured environment.”
“I have witnessed many standout talents and have enjoyed the level of sportsmanship displayed over the last few weeks. We look forward to more healthy competition in the upcoming rounds,” the GFF head added.
The tournament, the largest girls’ competition in Guyana, kicked off on May 4 with more than 70 games being played over the weekends which concluded on June 1.
Coordinator Lavern Fraser shared that the teams have been given two to three weeks to rejuvenate and focus on their strategies for the fixtures at the end of June. “We have had a few packed weeks of matches in the various regions, with each team playing several games per day, allowing every player to gain experience on the field. Many girls played football for the first time, while others had some on-field experience, but all were competitive and dedicated, representing their respective schools well.”
Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson added that she was “delighted to see the smiles and hear the laughter from the girls on the various teams. The tournament provides a learning environment while allowing the girls to develop a love for the game. I have already seen some future stars in the making.”
She encouraged the schools that did not progress to the Round of 16, “to continue practicing and learning the fundamentals of football. Congratulations to the top sixteen schools, and I am excited to see what the upcoming round will bring from these talented young players.”
