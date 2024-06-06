Fitzgerald and Madhoo to make second appearance at PDC World Cup in Germany

Kaieteur Sports – The 14th edition of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Cup will be held from June 27-30 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany, featuring 40 pairings competing for a total prize pool of £450,000.

Guyana is set for their second appearance following their debut last year. Representing the Golden Arrowhead are Norman Madhoo and Sudesh Fitzgerald from the Foreign Link Darts Club.

The 2024 World Cup of Darts is a team event where players compete in pairs. Guyana joins 39 other countries in this prestigious tournament. Since its inception in 2010, the tournament format has evolved, and it now exclusively features pairings in competition. The four highest-ranked countries automatically qualify for the knockout phase, while the remaining 36 countries are divided into 12 pools of three. These countries compete for a spot in the last sixteen, after which a knockout format determines the champion.

In the early years, the World Cup of Darts was dominated by England (with Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis) and the Netherlands (with Raymond van Barneveld, initially with Co Stompé and later with Michael van Gerwen). However, in the past five years, Scotland (twice), Wales (twice), and Australia (once) have emerged victorious.

Defending champions Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are aiming for a third title for Wales, while last year’s runners-up, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson, are back representing Scotland. World number one Luke Humphries will debut for England alongside 2023 World Champion Michael Smith, and Josh Rock will make his debut for Northern Ireland with veteran Brendan Dolan.

Teng-Lieh Pupo and An-Sheng Lu will make history as the first pairing from Chinese Taipei to compete, while Norway returns for the first time since 2016. Paul Lim, making his tenth PDC World Cup appearance at the age of 70, will partner once again with Harith Lim for Singapore.

Madhoo and Fitzgerald will face competitors from territories including Bahrain, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, and South Africa, among others.

The Guyanese duo is set to leave local shores on June 24 for Frankfurt, Germany. Notably, Team Guyana has secured their participation at this year’s World Cup through sponsorships from; Cuesoul Chen of Cuesoul Player Union, Cyrils Transportation Service, Sunil Persaud, Keith Jackson of Darts Central (USA) and William Panaram, former Secretary of the Guyana Darts Association.