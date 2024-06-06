Bandits clear out $6M from Kuru Kuru businesswoman’s house  

Latest update June 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A woman was on Tuesday morning held at gunpoint and robbed of $6M cash by two men who went to her grocery shop at Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway to purchase gasoline.
Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Jean Ferrier. She told police that they ransacked her shop and house located in the same yard before escaping with the cash. A report has been lodged with police and investigations are ongoing.
