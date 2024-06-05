Wins for Royals and Flames…tonight Kings face Raiders in lone game

Latest update June 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 05, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Victory Valley Royals won for the second time with a comfortable, 84-59, victory against Amelia’s Ward Jets but Block 22 Flames after losing their first game secured a hard fought win beating Central Mackenzie Kings, 46-37, when the Linden Amateur basketball association senior league tournament continued Saturday night at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court.
The Royals solid win came as Harold Adams who was in fine form netted 27 points, while Rakin McDonald 13 and Orlando Glasgow ensured them that win. Quincy Easton and Dennis Niles both had 15 points for Jets who had won their opening game against Retrieve Raiders.
Flames recorded their first win by defeating Central Mackenzie Kings behind Joseph Clarke who scored 12 points and Jerry Reynolds 11.
Tonight (Wednesday) the competition resumes with one game at 6.30pm when Central Mackenzie Kings face Retrieve Raiders.
