Miner dies as pit cave-in at Arakaka  

Latest update June 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A miner identified as Timothy Fraser aka “Mineral Boss” reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon after a mining pit collapsed at Four Miles, Arakaka, North West District (NWD), Region One.
Up to press time, investigations were still ongoing. However, a cell-phone video seen by this media house showed other miners pulling a motionless Fraser out of some “slushy mud” that buried him in the pit. They placed him in a hammock and alerted the relevant authorities. Details are that he owns a dredge in the area and was working the pit with his workers when during the early afternoon hours tragedy struck.
EXXON thieving oil profits!
Jun 06, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The 2026 World Cup is on the horizon, and like every country affiliated with football’s global governing body, FIFA, Guyana will be hoping to qualify for the...
Jun 06, 2024
Jun 06, 2024
Jun 06, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Jun 05, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana may have had its reasons to issue a statement noting the ceasefire proposal, developed by the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]