Miner dies as pit cave-in at Arakaka  

Jun 06, 2024

Kaieteur News – A miner identified as Timothy Fraser aka “Mineral Boss” reportedly died on Wednesday afternoon after a mining pit collapsed at Four Miles, Arakaka, North West District (NWD), Region One.

Dead: Timothy Fraser also known as “Mineral Boss”

Up to press time, investigations were still ongoing. However, a cell-phone video seen by this media house showed other miners pulling a motionless Fraser out of some “slushy mud” that buried him in the pit.  They placed him in a hammock and alerted the relevant authorities. Details are that he owns a dredge in the area and was working the pit with his workers when during the early afternoon hours tragedy struck.

 

