Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. ensures 30 students from Diamond Sec. & St. John’s College back the Golden Jaguars tonight

Guyana’s quest to create history by qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup next month for the first time ever will have the backing of dozens of students from schools on the East Bank, West Demerara and

Georgetown.

Quite a number of business entities have heeded the call of the Guyana Football Federation to purchase tickets and distribute to schools to afford students the opportunity to be a part of history as well as to fuel the Golden Jaguars to victory this evening when they take on Belize from 18:30hrs at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. of 226 Camp Street, North Cummingsburg has ensured that students and teachers from Diamond Secondary and St. John’s College attend the match this evening to rally around their Golden Jaguars.

Yesterday, Technical Development Officer of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) attached to the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Devnon Winter handed over 15 tickets to Head Mistress of Diamond Secondary School, Ms. Lesline Collins.

EBFA President Franklin Wilson, in brief remarks during the schools assembly, informed the students and teachers of the importance of today’s match, citing the historical nature of same. Wilson encouraged all the students, even those who will not be there, to rally around the Guyanese team and propel them to victory.

St. John’s College was also the recipient of a similar amount of tickets and they too, through their HM expressed gratitude for the gesture of the sponsor to have them as one of the school to benefit.

Manager of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. Hemant Narine said that his company was very pleased to partner with the GFF to ensure that students and some teachers can attend today’s match and support the Golden Jaguars to whom he extended best of luck to on behalf of his staff.

Guyana is 90 minutes from creating history in the 117th year of its existence by qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup. Standing in its path is Belize which is also chasing down a spot at the Gold Cup; but the home team is confident of getting past this final hurdle and with the support of the students, teachers and the thousands of other Guyanese expected to invade Leonora, victory will be accomplished easier.