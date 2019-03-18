Bandits kill bread vendor after invading BV home

– escape with cash and jewellery after leaving victim’s wife beaten and bound

The community of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara was left reeling after a burglary early yesterday morning ended in the murder of a popular bread vendor.

Dead is Claymont Telford, 63, of Lot 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

News reaching this publication indicate that three men, one of whom was armed, accosted Telford at about 1:30h, as he was closing his shop in the bottom flat of his home.

The man’s wife, Shondell Emmanuel, was reportedly separated from him, as one of the assailants took her into the house and demanded she hand over their valuables. She handed over more than $600,000 in jewellery and an undisclosed sum of cash. The bandits also snatched up several phone cards before they tied her up in the house, and escaped.

For some time, she reportedly struggled to untie herself, and when she did, she found Telford tied up as well, with injuries to his head. He had already lost a worrying amount of blood.

She alerted persons in the community, and Telford was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he received medical attention for abrasions.

Telford was then transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival. His body is at the hospital mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination.