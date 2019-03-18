Latest update March 18th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits in school uniforms snatch $4M and car from Berbice couple

Mar 18, 2019 News 0

 

Two masked men dressed in wigs and uniforms from a popular school escaped with $4M and a car after pouncing on a Burmine Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice business couple at around 16.30 hrs on Saturday.
Robin and Jennifer Busgith operate a stall in the New Amsterdam Market, and had just left their stall when the alleged attack occurred.
The victims had a bag containing $4M, two cellular phones and a pair of reading glasses and were about to enter the yard when the two men confronted them with guns.
The robbers demanded that the couple hand over their valuables, including the keys to their Toyota 192 car.
The couple’s daughter, Saudia Busgith, speaking with this publication via telephone, relayed that her parents are still in shock after the ordeal that “happened so quickly”.
According to her, the men, after grabbing all that her parents had with them, escaped with the car. The vehicle was found yesterday morning at a deserted location in Number 56 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.
No arrests have been made.

More in this category

Sports

B/ce Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Trafalgar disappoints Kings fans, retains crown

B/ce Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Mar 18, 2019

In front of a turnout that has become recogniseable with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competitions, defending champions Trafalgar eased to comfortable 2-0 win over host New Amsterdam Kings...
Read More
Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Tournament…Wilshire keeps top spot in Category ‘A’

Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level...

Mar 18, 2019

Sir Viv throws full support behind Skerritt and Shallow

Sir Viv throws full support behind Skerritt and...

Mar 18, 2019

Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey League…Bounty GCC edge Pepsi Hikers for 2019 title

Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey...

Mar 18, 2019

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50 Tournament…Boyce’s 65, 3-Wkt-hauls from Walters, Mohammed give T&T win over Guyana

Colonial Medical Insurance Female Super50...

Mar 18, 2019

Positive impact on community created – DoS Christopher Jones

Positive impact on community created – DoS...

Mar 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana is getting shafted

    The multinational corporation, both in the periods before and after Independence, has been the symbol of that exploitation.... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]