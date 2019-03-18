Bandits in school uniforms snatch $4M and car from Berbice couple

Two masked men dressed in wigs and uniforms from a popular school escaped with $4M and a car after pouncing on a Burmine Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice business couple at around 16.30 hrs on Saturday.

Robin and Jennifer Busgith operate a stall in the New Amsterdam Market, and had just left their stall when the alleged attack occurred.

The victims had a bag containing $4M, two cellular phones and a pair of reading glasses and were about to enter the yard when the two men confronted them with guns.

The robbers demanded that the couple hand over their valuables, including the keys to their Toyota 192 car.

The couple’s daughter, Saudia Busgith, speaking with this publication via telephone, relayed that her parents are still in shock after the ordeal that “happened so quickly”.

According to her, the men, after grabbing all that her parents had with them, escaped with the car. The vehicle was found yesterday morning at a deserted location in Number 56 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

No arrests have been made.