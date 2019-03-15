Murder accused freedfollowing no case submission

A man who was on trial for the murder of a Corentyne businessman back in 2013 has been freed.

Ramnarine Jagmohan, 34, of Belvedere Squatting Area, Corentyne walked out of the Berbice High Court on Thursday following a no case submission put forward by his attorney, Chandra Sohan who appeared for the defence.

Ramnarine was on trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court for the murder of Davindra Deodat, 34, called ‘Dave’, a businessman of Lot 72 Hampshire Squatting Area, Corentyne.

The matter was reportedly committed on October 7, 2013. Deodat, the owner of Cool Runnings Trucking Service, was chopped and shot dead at around 18:30 hrs at his home after a group of masked men stormed the grocery shop which he and his wife, Mala, 29, operated.

The bandits also reportedly chopped Deodat’s wife in the head and shot his father-in-law, Rafeek Abdul.

Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan is representing the accused while attorney at law Mondel Moore is the State Prosecutor.

When the matter continued on Thursday, Rocky Ramoo told the court that he is a cousin of the deceased. After hearing a commotion, he ventured to the scene and saw when one of the men leaned over the verandah and shot Rafeek Abdul.

The men then escaped. He testified that the men were all masked and were carrying a long gun, a short gun and a cutlass.

Following the completion of the prosecution’s case, attorney-at-law Sohan submitted that the defence had no case to answer. He said that the prosecution witnesses were unreliable and all gave conflicting evidence. He stated that although the prosecution’s star witness stated about identifying the men, there was no evidence of any ID parade being held during the prosecution’s case.

After listening to submissions from both sides, Justice Reynolds agreed with the defence submissions and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

The slain businessman’s wife Debbie Shanaz Deodat called “Mala” had earlier testified that she was at home when she saw three masked men who were armed with long guns and cutlass invade the premises. During the ensuing melee, she was able to rip off the masks and see their faces.

She subsequently picked out the accused and his brother who is now deceased during an identification parade.

Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan testified to performing an autopsy on the body of Deodat at the New Amsterdam Hospital and gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot wounds.

Surendra Orilall told the court that on the day in question; he was sitting outside Deodat’s house. The businessman’s two children were with him when they were accosted by three masked men. They were all carrying long guns. They were forced into the house and forced to lie face down. He said the ordeal lasted for about 10 minutes. Under cross-examination by attorney-at-law Sohan, he said he was unable to recognise anybody.

Woman Police Detective Corporal Debra Leitch testified to visiting the scene and taking pictures. She presented 24 exposures to the court.

Police Detective Constable Beharry Jaigopaul testified to witnessing the post mortem examination. Salim Dil Mohamed had testified to identifying the body during the postmortem examination.

Neshan Jagmohan, the younger brother of the accused, who was also charged with him for the crime died on June 21, 2017, following a brawl at the New Amsterdam Prison.