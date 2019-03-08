Guyana dubbed world’s best ecotourism destination

The best country in the world for Eco-tourism is Guyana, for its “global leadership in offering responsible tourism opportunities”. This was announced by the largest global trade fair called ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse) Berlin.

The Green Destinations Foundation, in Berlin, Germany, held the “Best of Top 100” Awards during the fair. The winner is the country that achieved the most success in sustainability. Submissions were received from around the world and Guyana was awarded first place in the “Best of Ecotourism” category, which was added this year. Guyana competed against other well-known eco-tourism destinations like Sierra Gorda in Mexico, Tmatboey in Cambodia, and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador.

At Berlin’s Messe Berlin exhibition grounds, President of the Green Destinations Foundation, Albert Salman made the announcement. Brian Mullis, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, accepted the award.

Mullis told the gathering that “Guyana has expended considerable effort in recent years not only to develop new and innovative eco-friendly tourism products as a part of the national Green State Development Strategy, but also to incorporate sustainable tourism best practice into all aspects of its strategy, planning and programming while educating the world about its deep commitment to maximising the positive socio-economic and conservation outcomes from tourism.”

When asked about Guyana’s selection as number one in the “Best of Ecotourism” category, Mr. Albert Salman, President of the Green Destinations Foundation said, “The Top 100 Awards Jury was impressed by the dossier prepared by Guyana Tourism Authority for the Top100-nomination and by the success stories submitted of Surama and Rewa.

“Both these eco lodges have ambitious and admirable goals and successes, are community-owned and led, and aim at preserving Guyana’s ecosystems and indigenous traditions. The Jury also liked that Guyana has a policy of a ‘Green, Inclusive and Prosperous Guyana’ that provides a good quality of life for all its citizens based on a sound education and social protection, low-carbon resilient development, green and decent jobs, economic opportunities, individual equality, justice, and political empowerment.”

Guyana also recently became the first country to adopt the Adventure Travel Trade Association’s International Adventure Travel Guide Qualification & Performance Standards.